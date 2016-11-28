Wrapped Christmas Presents in a Trunk Turn Out to Be 71 Pounds of Marijuana

The cops in Millbury, Ohio pulled over a 31-year-old guy named Daniel Yates from Eureka, California last week, because he was following too closely behind another driver.

When they walked up to his SUV, they saw he had a whole trunk full of wrapped Christmas presents.

But apparently a guy driving a bunch of Christmas presents across the country made them suspicious, so they had a drug-sniffing dog come out to the car. And it turned out their suspicions were RIGHT.

The “presents” were actually filled with 71 pounds of marijuana, 360 THC pills, and a pound of hash oil. All of that is worth a total of $330,000.

Daniel was arrested for felony drug possession and trafficking. He’s looking at up to 16 YEARS in prison.

