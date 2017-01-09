Concert Announcement: A Perfect Circle – BOK Center 4/22/17

A PERFECT CIRCLE ANNOUNCE TOUR + TULSA DATE 4/22/17 BOK CENTER

BAND HELMED BY MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN AND BILLY HOWERDEL EMBARK ON FIRST TOUR IN SIX YEARS

Jan. 9, 2017, LOS ANGELES – A Perfect Circle, the band helmed by Maynard James Keenan (Tool/Puscifer) and Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), return to Tulsa with an April 22nd show at the award winning BOK Center.

The date is the first since the band’s 2011 tour and arrives with the news of the band’s return to the studio, working on their first new album since 2004’s eMOTIVe.

A Perfect Circle is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).

Tickets on-sale this Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 am at www.bokcenter.com – BOK Center Box Office and 866.726.5287 Tickets start at $49.50

Photo credit: Tim Cadiente