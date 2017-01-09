ROCKLAHOMA 2017 Lineup!

BAND LINEUP ANNOUNCED FOR 11TH YEAR OF AMERICA’S BIGGEST MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND PARTY FRIDAY, MAY 26, SATURDAY, MAY 27 AND SUNDAY, MAY 28 AT “CATCH THE FEVER” FESTIVAL GROUNDS IN PRYOR, OKLAHOMA

DEF LEPPARD, SOUNDGARDEN AND THE OFFSPRING HEADLINE A WEEKEND FILLED WITH PERFORMANCES FROM

THE BEST CURRENT ROCK ARTISTS AND CLASSIC BANDS

A massive music lineup has been announced for the 11th year of Rocklahoma, presented by Bud Light, May 26, 27 & 28, 2017 at “Catch the Fever” Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside Tulsa. Soundgarden, Def Leppard, and The Offspring lead the music lineup for America’s Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Party, which features the best current rock artists and classic bands. The three-day camping festival features music on three stages, as well as a campground stage to keep the music going all night long. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.” In 2016, Rocklahoma had its biggest year ever, with over 70,000 fans attending the festival’s 10th year.

The current Rocklahoma band lineup is as follows: Soundgarden, Def Leppard, The Offspring, Stone Sour, Seether, Three Days Grace, The Cult, Skillet, Ratt (featuring Stephen Pearcy, Warren DeMartini, Juan Croucier and Carlos Cavazo), Jackyl, The Pretty Reckless, Pierce The Veil, Taking Back Sunday, Suicidal Tendencies, Nothing More, Buckcherry, Zakk Sabbath, Diamond Head, Fuel, Black Stone Cherry, Rival Sons, In Flames, Slaughter, Starset, Norma Jean, Fozzy, Red Sun Rising, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Wage War, Badflower, Goodbye June, DED, Royal Republic, Aeges, One Less Reason, Wildstreet, Black Tora, Lynam, Ratchet Dolls, ASKA, Moxy & The Influence, Niterain, The Tip, Diamond Lane, Nova Rex, Dead Metal Society, Deathgrip, Desire The Fire, Wild Planes, Electro_Nomicon, 3-D In Your Face, Coda Cutlass, Kore Rozzik, Retrospect All- Stars, Adakain, 5 Star Hooker, Arson City, The Chimpz, As Above So Below, Keychain, Stolen Rhodes, Nicnos, Paralandra, Hoodslide, NonHuman Era, The Mendenhall Experiment, Midnight Mob, Another Lost Year, Wild Fire, Final Drive, Sun and Flesh, BC and the Big Rig, Screaming Red Mutiny, The Adarna, Locust Grove, Skytown, Difuzer, Save the Hero, Reliance Code, Sweatin Bullets, The Normandys, Thousand Years Wide, The Fairweather, The Revolutioners and Weston Horn and the Hush.

“Every year we try to find that delicate balance of talent at Rocklahoma, and the lineup we’ve put together for 2017 will not disappoint,” commented Joe Litvag, executive producer of Rocklahoma. “Def Leppard has been on the wish list of our most loyal fans since the festival was created back in 2007, and to couple them, one of the most influential British rock bands of