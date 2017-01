No clue as to a back story here, but what we do know when the camera starts rolling is that a fat-tired mountain bike is hanging onto an electric fence by it’s forks. Each time these dudes try to grab a part of the bike, they get zapped. So they grab a stick. You guessed it, the damn stick breaks. Eventually they get the bike off the fence, but not without a bunch of zaps and a good amount of cursing.

(NSFW: Language)