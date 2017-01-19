BREAKING: Iron Maiden Coming to OKC!

IRON MAIDEN “THE BOOK OF SOULS” TOUR RETURNS TO NORTH AMERICA IN 2017!

25 SHOWS ANNOUNCED FOR THE U.S.A AND CANADA

COMING TO OKLAHOMA CITY ON JUNE 19! TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 27TH AT 10AM!

IRON MAIDEN’s hugely successful The Book Of Souls World Tour will return to North America for an extensive series of arena and amphitheater shows in summer 2017. The mammoth tour opened in Florida last February playing fourteen sold-out shows in the U.S.A and Canada along with a further 58 concerts in 34 other countries around the globe.

First night reviews from Ft Lauderdale called it “…a full-throttle, devil-may-care performance that thrilled a sold-out BB&T Center” (Sun Sentinel) with Revolver magazine reporting how the band’s legendary mascot Eddie dominated the Maya-themed stage: “From a walking zombie towering over band members during the set, to being featured on a host of back-drops and huge blow-up figures – the quintessential symbol was omnipresent for the entire show” including Eddie having his heart literally ripped out of his chest and hurled into the crowd by singer Bruce Dickinson!

The full list of dates:

JUN 03 BRISTOW, VA JIFFY LUBE

JUN 04 PHILADELPHIA, PA WELLS FARGO CENTER

JUN 07 NEWARK, NJ PRUDENTIAL CENTER

JUN 09 CHARLOTTE, NC PNC MUSIC PAVILION

JUN 11 TAMPA, FL AMALIE ARENA

JUN 13 NASHVILLE, TN BRIDGESTONE ARENA

JUN 15 CHICAGO, IL HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATER

JUN 16 MINNEAPOLIS, MN XCEL ENERGY CENTER

JUN 19 OKLAHOMA CITY, OK CHESAPEAKE ARENA

JUN 21 HOUSTON, TX TOYOTA CENTER

JUN 23 DALLAS, TX AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

JUN 24 SAN ANTONIO, TX ATT&T CENTER

JUN 27 ALBUQUERQUE, NM ISLETA AMPHITHEATER

JUN 28 PHOENIX, AZ TALKING STICK RESORT ARENA

JUL 01 SAN BERNARDINO, CA SAN MANUEL AMPHITHEATER*

JUL 03 LAS VEGAS, NV T-MOBILE CENTER

JUL 05 OAKLAND, CA ORACLE ARENA

JUL 07 SALT LAKE CITY, UT USANA AMPHITHEATER

JUL 09 LINCOLN, NE PINNACLE BANK ARENA

JUL 11 KANSAS CITY, MO SPRINT CENTER

JUL 12 ST LOUIS, MO HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATER

JUL 15 TORONTO, CANADA MOLSON AMPHITHEATRE

JUL 16 QUEBEC CITY, CANADA VIDEOTRON CENTRE

JUL 19 MANSFIELD, MA XFINITY CENTER

JUL 21 BROOKLYN, NY BARCLAYS ARENA

Steve Harris commented; “We are really looking forward to returning to North America for a full tour. We had always planned to go back there and to the UK as last year, due to the global nature of the tour and the period it took, we just didn’t have time to cover them properly and we do still like to get to fans in as many places as possible!

So this year we’re able to reach many more cities in America, including a return to places Maiden haven’t played for many, many years like Lincoln Nebraska, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City and Oakland California. We also welcome playing in Brooklyn for the first time.

We will, of course, be bringing the full production with us including all the Eddies and the Maya-themed stage sets. There’s been a great reaction from everyone to this tour’s theme, people really seem to love it. We’re still deciding on the final set-list and we’ll work that out once we get into rehearsals. Most of our North American fans haven’t seen the show yet so as we want to give them the same Book Of Souls live experience that we took around the world, it’s unlikely we’ll change much. And of course we know our fans appreciate us playing a lot of the older songs too, so we will continue to do that!”

Tickets start going on-sale Friday, January 27 at 10:00am at www.LiveNation.com, www.Ticketmaster.com, the venue box office or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. As usual, there will be an exclusive pre-sale for IRON MAIDEN Fan Club members, details of which can also be found on www.ironmaiden.com along with information on how Fan Club members can participate in the draw to be “First To The Barrier”.

IRON MAIDEN are delighted to welcome Ghost http://ghost-official.com/ as their Special Guests for the North American leg of The Book Of Souls World Tour.

*There will also be some further bands added to the show at San Bernardino.

After great feedback to last year’s North American trial of the concept, Maiden fans will again be able to enjoy a TROOPER VIP Upgrade package that will allow them early access to the venue, a pile of TROOPER goodies and MAIDEN swag, TROOPER beers, food and a designated area to meet with other fans, plus the opportunity to win some great prizes. The upgrade packages are available at US$199 from www.troopervip.com. The concert ticket must be purchased separately.

For the 2017 shows Maiden will once again, in conjunction with the Promoters, be implementing a partial paperless ticketing system in as many venues as possible, which they have been successfully doing since 2010 and has worked well in lessening the ticketing scalping and drain of the prime tickets into the Secondary Ticketing sites.

The Book Of Souls is Maiden’s first ever double studio album and their most successful chart-wise to date, debuting at the No. 1 spot in over 40 countries around the world and No. 4 in the U.S.A.

