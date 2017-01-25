OKC Rock Band The Nixons to Play 1st Show in Over 15 Years

All Original members of the rock band The Nixons are set to play The Chevy Bricktown Events Center at 425 E. California in Downtown OKC on Friday March 31, 2017. Doors open at 6pm and all ages are welcome. Regional artists NICNOS and Life Lessons will open the show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday and will be available online at www.ticketstorm.com, Party Galaxy locations, or by calling (866) 966-1777. The Early bird ticket price is $22.50 and then goes up to $27.50 after two weeks and on the day of show.